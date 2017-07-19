Ranbir Kapoor's much awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic was supposed to be released in December. But then it would have clashed with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. The recent buzz is that Ranbir's movie will now lock horns with Salman's Eid release in 2018.

Earlier, the Sanjay Dutt biopic's release date had been changed to March 2018, but now according to a report by The New Indian Express, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial might get released during Eid.

As we know, Eid is booked for Salman and his movie with Remo D'Souza will hit the screens during the festival. This means Ranbir and Salman are set to clash again at the box office.

"Any film that clashes losses business. But at the same time, I think irrespective of the clash audience will come to watch a film," Ranbir had said when recently asked about the film clashes.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic and the leaked pictures have made them more curious. Now, if it clashes with Salman's dance flick then it will be one of the biggest clashes of 2018.

It looks like Salman has become a villain in Ranbir's Sanjay Dutt biopic release. If you remember, the duo is not in talking terms and the reason is Katrina Kaif.

The diva had left the Sultan actor for Ranbir and now, Kat has parted ways with the Jagga Jasoos actor as well. Katrina and Salman are now making a comeback on-screen with Tiger Zinda Hai.