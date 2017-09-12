Salman Khan had been working back-to-back for the past one year or so. After Tubelight, the superstar got busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. While the film's shoot is near completion, Salman will soon start shooting for Bigg Boss 11 and then Race 3 with Remo D'Souza.

Given the tough schedules ahead, the superstar has now decided to take some time off after wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman will lock himself in his Panvel farmhouse before shooting for the reality show. In what can be said as a self-imposed house arrest, the Tubelight actor plans to relax in his lavish farmhouse riding horses, painting a portrait and spending a good time with family.

Meanwhile, the 11th season of the controversial reality show will see contestants — both celebrities and commoners — living separately inside the house. The Bigg Boss 11 house has been structured like a mansion, and is one of the biggest houses in the history of the show. It even has an underground jail!

Coming to the list of celebrity contestants, a few names have surfaced including Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Pearl V Puri, Varun Sood of Roadies fame and Gauri Arora aka Gaurav of Splitsvilla fame. Names of celebs like Nikitin Dheer, TV actor Kabir Bedi, Nia Sharma, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur and music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan are also in the air.