A few reports suggested filmmaker Rohit Shetty wanted Salman Khan and Baahubali actor Prabhas to share screen space in his movie. However, Rohit later rubbished the rumours much to the disappointment of the fans.

If you haven't noticed already, there are a few interesting similarities between the two superstars. Let's have a look:

Stardom

Salman and Prabhas's stardom has no boundaries. They have a huge fan following in India as well as overseas. The superstars have the charisma to win over the masses and their movie characters are extraordinary.

Eligible Bachelors

The hunks are the most eligible bachelors in the Indian movie industry. Though their marriage will break millions of hearts, we would love to see them enter the wedlock soon.

Simple but stylish

Salman and Prabhas can pull off simple outfits. They look stylish in a casual shirt/ T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Kings of Box office

The superstars not only rule hearts but the box office as well. Prabhas' Baahubali 1 & 2 has created ripples on the market, while Salman has ruled the box office with his movies like Sultan, Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, his latest release, Tubelight, couldn't earn numbers as expected at the box office and failed to give a tough competition to Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their respective projects. After Tubelight, Salman will appear in his second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, this year. He will be seen with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be seen in a Telugu movie, Saaho. There have been rumours that the hunk has signed his first Bollywood movie with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Watch the teaser of Prabhas' Saaho: