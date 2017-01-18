Bollywood star Salman Khan thanked his fans for their good wishes after the Jodhpur Court acquitted the Sultan actor in connection with an Arms Act case from 1998. While Salman's die-hard fans on Twitter celebrated, there are many who underwent déjà vu feels.

Salman was charged with illegal possession and use of a gun which is said to be used to kill a blackbuck. However, the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence and thus, the superstar walked out of the court free on January 18.

This didn't surprise people as he has been set free for his infamous hit and run case as well. Several memes and funny quotes started surfacing on social media as soon as Salman got acquitted on Wednesday from the Jodhpur court.

Twitterati has congratulated and sarcastically reacted to this event at the same time. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

#BREAKING:#JodhpurCourt Acquits Salman Khan In Arms Act Case.



Of Course The Blackbuck Commited Suicide.The Gun Was It's Own Too.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/V5xpObnoSy — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan Is So Innocent That Even Arvind Kejriwal Can Never Find Any 370 Page Proofs Against Him pic.twitter.com/M4Eu9qNSNd — The Angry Lord (@TheAngryLord) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan Thank God for the justice !! The prayers answered ? You can't put a good soul down forever , He will RISE @BeingSalmanKhan — Muskaan (@onlymuskaan) January 18, 2017

सलमान खान बरी: #SalmanKhan Becomes First Being Human To Perform Best At Courts Without Being A Tennis Or Basketball Player.#Blackbuck — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 18, 2017

It took #SalmanKhan 18 years to close the case by bribing the law.It was d buck which committed suicide before Bhai shooted it#RIPJudiciary — MODIfied Ritesh (@IamRitzV) January 18, 2017

If you have money, power n fame, you can get off any crime in India. Justice is done very rarely. #SalmanVerdict — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) January 18, 2017

Salman Khan proved that ultimately he's the best actor outside movies. #SalmanVerdict — S. (@dat_weirdo__) January 18, 2017