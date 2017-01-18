Salman Khan
Salman KhanReuters

Bollywood star Salman Khan thanked his fans for their good wishes after the Jodhpur Court acquitted the Sultan actor in connection with an Arms Act case from 1998. While Salman's die-hard fans on Twitter celebrated, there are many who underwent déjà vu feels.

Also read: Mandhana Retail Ventures spurts on Salman Khan's acquittal

Salman was charged with illegal possession and use of a gun which is said to be used to kill a blackbuck. However, the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence and thus, the superstar walked out of the court free on January 18.

This didn't surprise people as he has been set free for his infamous hit and run case as well. Several memes and funny quotes started surfacing on social media as soon as Salman got acquitted on Wednesday from the Jodhpur court.

Twitterati has congratulated and sarcastically reacted to this event at the same time. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Also read
Quick Links