Salman Khan, who was seen having a huge body in Sultan, will now have to shed a lot of kilos for his upcoming dance movie.

The superstar has taken up a dance film to be directed by Remo Fernandes. Apparently titled as Dancing Dad, Salman will for the first time be seen playing the character of a father, and also show some never-before-seen moves.

However, the Tubelight actor has been asked to lose his weight, and look much slimmer, for the role. "Salman's body weight and size has not reduced much after he worked in Sultan. Hence, he has been told to be very agile and he needs to look slimmer and fitter for the character," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

But Salman's weight losing process will take time to start as he is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, which needs him to remain in the current shape. "He will start losing weight and get into shape for the dance film, and that means he will need sometime before he starts shooting for Remo," the source added.

The report also added that Salman approached Aamir, seeking suggestions on quick weight losing tips as the latter had impressed all by his transformation in Dangal. Aamir had first gained a lot of weight for the role, and then he had turned very fit for the same film. Aamir has already given a checklist to Salman, the report said.

It will be really interesting to see Salman portraying a fatherly character in a dance movie. Earlier, Salman was seen having both muscular physique as well as a bulky body in Sultan.