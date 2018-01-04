Salman Khan, whose acquittal in the blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases was challenged by the Rajasthan government, appeared in a Jodhpur court for hearing on Thursday, January 4.

Salman Khan was accused of hunting three chinkaras in Jodhpur. The incident dates back to 1998, when Salman was shooting with Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

In 2006, Salman was convicted by a trial court and handed sentences of one and five years respectively for allegedly poaching three chinkaras in two separate instances. But the Rajasthan High Court overturned the ruling and acquitted the actor in both the cases in July 2017.

The state government then moved Supreme Court against the acquittal, pleading that the actor be made to serve the rest of his sentence — of which he served nearly a week after being convicted in 2007.

In January 2017, Salman along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu had pleaded not guilty.