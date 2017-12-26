It a celebration week for Bollywood's Dabangg Khan Salman Khan and what's more better when you are celebrating your 52nd birthday with the Jhakaas actor Anil Kapoor, who recently turned 61 on December 24, on the sets of their upcoming film Race 3.

Salman and Kapoor, who have recently commenced shooting for their action-adventure film, were seen cutting two delicious cakes on the sets celebrating their birthdays along with their film's cast and crew.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards his entire crew and said, "Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes!"

Salman and Kapoor were seen offering pieces of cake to each other on the sets. The Dabangg Khan will turn 52 on December 27.

Salman has recently revealed that he will not be throwing a big bash this time on his birthday and instead will celebrate it quietly with his family.

Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes! pic.twitter.com/R246bYoYpM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 26, 2017

While on one hand, Tiger Zinda Hai has taken a fabulous start at the box office earning Rs 150 crore in just four days of its release, Salman Khan has begun the shooting for Remo D'Souza directorial venture.

Salman recently revealed his first look from Race 3. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen pointing a gun and it was enough to raise the excitement level among fans.

Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing onscreen after Kick (2014) while Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah have been paired together in the movie. Aditya Pancholi, on the other hand, will be seen playing the baddie in the film.

Race 3 is set to hit the screens on Eid 2018.