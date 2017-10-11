Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a bitter end to their affair, and are no more on talking terms. However, that has never hampered Sallu bhai's relationship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Salman has always spoken high about Amitabh, and Big B too has been quite affectionate towards the actor. Although Salman's ex girlfriend Aishwarya is the veteran actor's daughter-in-law, he and Amitabh have always maintained a cordial relationship.

Salman recently made some pleasing comments about Amitabh, who is celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday. The Sultan actor praised his passion and ability to maintain stardom even at this age.

"Bachchan saab is the prime example of where hard work can take you. Even at his age, his dedication and passion towards work is incredible. He's one of the best actors we have and he's maintained his stardom for over four decades. That's no joke. I wish I was as hard-working as him. I am just lucky," DNA quoted Salman as saying.

Having worked together in movies like Baabul, God Tussi Great Ho, Baghban, Salman and Amitabh have always had words of praise for each other. There are multiple instances when Big B expressed his liking for the 51-year-old actor.

"Look how our films have reached markets outside India. People like Karan, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir have made it possible for a much bigger audience to watch our films," he was quoted as saying by an entertainment portal.

Amitabh had also recently shared a photo on social media informing fans about his meeting with Salman. "I keep meeting him. He was shooting next to my studio, and so we met. I had also heard that he was not well, so I thought will ask him about his health," the Shahenshah had said.

Salman's equation may not be the same any more with Aishwarya, but he and Amitabh did not allow that to affect their ties. Check out some photos that show Salman and Amitabh's respect and love for each other.

