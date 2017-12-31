This 51-year-old Hollywood star definitely knows how to turn heads at this age. Yes, we are talking about Salma Hayek.

The Mexican-born actress recently took to Instagram to share the picture of her bikini-clad avatar. Captioning the picture, she wrote: "I adore the ocean' in both Spanish and English."

Donning a purple coloured bikini, the actress completed her look with a tan fedora, a long chain necklace and sunglasses.

Recently the How To Be a Latin Lover actress raised her voice against Harvey Weinstein scandal as she penned down an essay for the New York Times on December 12.

"When he was finally convinced that I was not going to earn the movie the way he had expected, he told me he had offered my role and my script with my years of research to another actress," Hayek wrote in the opinion piece.

"In his eyes, I was not an artist. I wasn't even a person. I was a thing: not a nobody, but a body."

The actress worked with the notorious Hollywood producer Weinstein on the Frida Kahlo biopic in 2002, for which she bagged the Oscar nomination for best actress. The film earned total six Oscar nominations while it won two awards.