The Salim Kumar character in the recently released trailer of Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam has raised eyebrows for its alleged resemblance to a real-life personality. The character has also given birth to a number of memes on the social media.

Salim Kumar has now come up with an explanation for the resemblance in an interview with an online portal.

The actor revealed the curious character's name as 'Gopi Karimannur'. But he kept the secret about the character to himself and said he doesn't want to reveal much about the character's alleged similarity with anyone.

The actor-turned director promised that his first commercial directorial venture will be a family entertainer with lots of comedic ingredients.

"The movie is based on the ongoing dispute of widening gender gap and inequality in the society," said Salim Kumar.

The official trailer of the movie is already trending on the social media. The trailer is packed with some hilarious situations and catchy dialogues with Jayaram at his comedic best.

Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam is Salim Kumar's third directorial venture after Compartment and Karutha Joothan.

Jayaram and Anushree play the lead couple in the movie. While Jayaram plays within his comfort zone in the trailer, Anushree delivers a convincing performance as a typical housewife.

There are some funny and curious scenes in which the couple shares a vibrant onscreen chemistry.

Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam is important for Jayaram as the actor had a disappointing season in 2017. He couldn't come up with a solid blockbuster of his own, except the multi-starrer hit, Achayans.

On the other hand, Anushree struggled to carry over the momentum she gathered in 2016 to 2017 with just one release to her credit.

The movie also has Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Kottayam Pradeep, Srinivasan, Anjali, Harisree Asokan, and Kulappulli Leela play important roles.

The film is written by Salim Kumar and Nadirshah composes the music. Riyas is the editor and Sinu Sidharth cranks the camera for Salim Kumar.

Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam is produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas, Alwin Antony and Sreejith Ramachandran under the banner United Global Media Entertainment. The movie will hit theatres in mid January.

Salim Kumar, who is fondly called as the king of trolls on the social media, also gave rise to a series of memes because of his curious character in the movie. In a poster shared on his Facebook wall, his character is seen along with footballer Lionel Messi.