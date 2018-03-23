Even though the second leg of the Budget Session has proved to be one of the worst in terms of productivity in the Parliament, its members have got a bonanza to celebrate.
The government in its Finance Bill has not only approved to double the salaries of MP's but also given them a handsome increase in their monthly allowances.
Here are the list of amendments made in the Finance Bill:
- The basic Salary which was Rs 50,000 per month has been increased to Rs 1,00,000 per month.
- The Constituency Allowance has been increased to Rs 70,000 per months from Rs 45,000 per month
- The office expenses has been increased by Rs 15,000. The MPs would earlier receive Rs 45,000 per month
- The furniture expenses have been hiked to 1,00,000 every month from the earlier Rs 75,000
- Former members of the parliament are also in for some luck as they will now receive Rs 5,000 more.
The amendments in the Finance Bill, will now cost the ex-chequer more than Rs 39 crore for recurring expenditure and Rs 6.64 crore for non-recurring expenditures.