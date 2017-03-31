India's Rio Olympics queen Sakshi Malik is tying the knot in a few days' time, more precisely, on WrestleMania 33 day. Sakshi, 24, made history when she won an Olympic medal for India in women's amateur wrestling for the first time ever, after she bagged the bronze in the 58kg freestyle category.

She is now set to marry fellow Indian wrestler Satyawart Kadian on Sunday.

Sakshi Malik's engagement photos

Trying saree?

Last year, another Indian star wrestler Geeta Phogat, who is now a household name, thanks to the portrayal of her life in the blockbuster Dangal movie, got married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar Saroha.

Pics from Geeta Phogat's wedding

Sakshi's marriage with Satyawart is taking place in their native place in Rohtak and contrary to popular beliefs, the wedding day is going to be a really low-key affair, just like the wedding card.

"The cards are the reflection of simple tastes of both the families. These are very traditional simple cards," a source close to both the families has spoken to the Times of India. "While Sakshi's family has chosen a red and purple combination, the groom's family has gone for cream and gold combination without too many frills."

?☺ A post shared by Sakshi Malik (@sakshimalik_official) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

More info about the wedding

Marriage Date: April 2.

Marriage venue: An upmarket banquet hall, near Bohar bypass road at Rohtak.

Ladies' sangeet: April 1 at the Kadian family's akhada near new grain market, Rohtak.

Reception: April 3 at the aforementioned venue.

"The wedding hosted by Sakshi's parents —Sudesh and Sukhbir Malik — will be celebrated in a traditional manner and the vidai will be done in taaron ki chaaon (wee hours)," added the source. "At the wedding too, a lot of celebs are expected."

#fashion #style #swag #model #handsome #tshirt # cute #fitness #smart #love A post shared by Satyawart kadian (@satyawart_kadian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Who is Sakshi's to-be husband Satyawart Kadian

Age: 23

Wrestling weight division: 97 kg

Notable achievements: Silver - Commonwealth Games 2014 Glasgow,

Gold - Commonwealth Championships 2016 Singapore