Santhanam has collaborated with GL Sethuram for his latest venture Sakka Podu Podu Raja. The film Vaibhavi Shandilya, who also plays the actor's love interest in his next film Server Sundaram, will be seen in the female lead role. Vivek, Narayan Lucky, Sampath Raj, Robo Shankar and a host of actors form the supporting cast.

The major attraction of Sakka Podu Podu Raja is the songs composed by actor Simbu, who have turned full-time musician with this flick. Kalakku Machaan, Unakkaga and Siru Siru songs have won the viewers' appreciation too. Coming to other technical departments, Abinandhan Ramanujam has cranked the camera, while Anthony is responsible for the editing.

What would the audience expect from a Santhanam movie? A comedy capper that chuckles the viewers from the word go. Sakka Podu Podu Raja is a remake of Telugu flick Loukyam. It was a romantic comedy and the Tamil version has been tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the local audience.

The hero helps the sister of a don to elope with her boyfriend and get her married. Now, the gangster is behind him and he moves to a different place to escape his wrath where he falls in love with a girl. But the story takes a twist here as she too turns out to be the another sister of the same don. What follows next is the best part of the story.

Reviews:

The movie has been released on Friday, December 22. Here, we bring to you the audience's response to the film:

Sathish Kumar M: #SakkaPoduPoduRaja #SPPR Santhanam in Kollywood's usual pattern comedy entertainer with 3 fight scenes & 5 Songs with STR's music

chinnasamy: #sakkapodupoduraja super twist and comedy film full entertainment to watch @iamsanthanam action

Review Ram: #SakkaPoduPoduRaja (Tamil) - Interval - Except for #STR's songs and background score, there's literally nothing in the movie till now. Usual rom-com template which fails to work and the old-school treatment crashes the watch. 'Very Bad' so far. @iamsanthanam @I_am_Vaibhavi

Anand: #SakkaPoduPoduRaja #SPPR comedy entertainment, lot of scenes remaining few old Tamil movies. Time pass

Highlights : Comedy scenes, 2 Songs

Drawbacks : Story, Screenplay

Rating : 2.25/5

Sujith: #SakkaPoduPoduRaja

A typical mindless commercial entertainer with laughs, songs n fights. @Actor_Vivek's scenes evoke genuine laughter n so does few of Santa's one liners too. #STR has done a good job with bgm. Timepass.

Cinemas Planet: #SakkaPoduPoduRaja (3.5/5) : Songs are simply soothing & made the film look so attractive in both the halfs !! 1st half was decent with screenplay letting down but grips with lots of entertainment in 2nd half

Being_arunn: A complete transformation by @iamsanthanam Not the usual comedy.. Serious, but smart and relatable characterisation to the Masses.. Epic Class.. Easily his Best Performance in his career.. #SPPR #STRmusical Hat's Off Thalaivaa