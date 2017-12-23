Sakka Podu Podu Raja is the latest film to be hit by online piracy. The full movie has leaked online and several websites have made it available for free download and online streaming.

Tamil Rockers and a few other notorious websites have put out movies of different qualities. It is believed that the pirated copies are uploaded from overseas.

The Santhanam's film has met with mixed reviews and the makers were hoping to make best out of Christmas weekend. Unfortunately, the piracy is expected to take a toll on its collection.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

Vishal, the president of Tamil Nadu Producers' Council, has pledged to remove piracy from Kollywood and taken many measures to curb it, his attempts have failed to come to fruition as the people involved in the crime are finding new ways to upload the films online.