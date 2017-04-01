After releasing an interesting teaser video in March, the makers of Nivin Pauly's much-anticipated movie, Sakhavu, have unveiled the official trailer of the Sidhartha Siva directorial on April 1. Nivin looked serious in movie's posters, and rumour had it that the movie will deal with serious political issues, but the trailer has assured that the film will entertain the audience.

Also read: Sakhavu, Comrade in America and Oru Mexican Aparatha: Is Mollywood veering towards the left?

In the trailer, Nivin's character Krishnakumar is seen exchanging humorous dialogues with Althaf inside a hospital. The one-minute-43-second video also features Renji Panicker, Gayathri Suresh, Binu Pappu, Aparna Gopinath and Sreenivasan. However, the highlight of the trailer is towards the end when we get a glimpse of Sakhavu Krishnan's (Nivin) story, set in the 80's.

So here it is..Unveiling the trailer of Sakhavu...This journey will always be a special one to me...I hope it strikes a chord with you all, like how it struck me the first time I heard the word SAKHAVU!! #April 15th

The trailer has gone viral on social media with over 2.8 lakh views in less than one hour of hitting the cyber space.

Watch the trailer of Sakhavu here:

Sakhavu is being bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinema. While Prasanth Pillai composes its music, cinematography is handled by George C Williams. Sakhavu is scheduled to hit the screens as a Vishu - Easter release on April 15.