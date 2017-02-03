Since the late 1970's, politics in Kerala has been dominated by two fronts: Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) by Indian National Congress. The LDF party had witnessed a massive victory in the Kerala Assembly elections in 2016 with red wave all over the state. Now, it looks like the Mollywood industry is strongly veering towards Leftism, with three young stars playing as communists in their much- awaited movies.

Sakhavu

The trend seems to have started with Nivin Pauly's upcoming movie, directed by National Film Award winner, Sidhartha Siva. The title, Sakhavu itself, suggests that the young star plays a supporter of communism, and the makers have released the first-look poster featuring the actor raising his right hand to greet communist code Lal Salaam, which means "long live revolution". He plays the role of Krishnakumar, a youth political leader in the movie, which also stars Jomonte Suviseshangal-fame Aishwarya Rajesh, Sreenivasan, Binu Pappu and Maniyanpilla Raju, in significant roles.

Oru Mexican Aparatha

The unusual title of Tom Emmatty's debut directorial venture has already caught the attention of the movie-goers. Young star Tovino Thomas plays the lead role in the campus entertainer, which is said to be narrating how students came to establish the political unit, the Students Federation of India (SFI) in Maharajas College in Kochi. The first-look poster, featuring Tovino, Neeraj Madhav, Gayathri Suresh and few others, also reveals that their characters are inclined towards Leftism in the upcoming film. The Katta Kalippu song has also impressed the audience with over 1.4 million views, at the time of reporting.

Comrade in America - CIA

After the makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie revealed its title and two posters, Comrade in America - CIA has been trending on social media since Thursday, February 3, evening. The poster in blue and red hues showcases Dulquer as a communist, and is even seen wearing a tshirt that has the picture of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx. The Amal Neerad-directorial, set in the backdrop of Kerala and the US, is one of the much-awaited projects in Malayalam this year.