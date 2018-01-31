Diljit Dosanjh has the gift of taking viewers on an unforgettable journey through time. The actor has brought the past to life twice already – in Punjab 1984 and Phillauri – and is set to hit a hat-trick now with Sajjan Singh Rangroot.

The Punjabi superstar has been teasing the movie with several behind-the-scenes photos and now, he dropped the poster from the movie.

Sporting a heavily bearded look for the movie, Diljit's dream project will tell the story of the Sikh regiments who went to the front lines during World War I. In the poster, the actor appears covered under dust with a war rifle held in one of his hands. He is suited in an army uniform for the shot.

Sharing the first look on his Twitter and Instagram with fans, the actor said, "The Moment We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here‼️ Sharing the First Look of #Rangroot Our DREAM PROJECT . Story Based on #WorldWar1 & Trailer 6th Feb. Nu Aa Jana. SHUKAR SHUKAR."

The trailer of the anticipated movie drops on February 6 at 10 am.

The Urban Pendu will be seen opposite Sunanda Sharma. The popular Punjabi singer marks her debut in the movie. Rangroot is directed by Pankaj Batra and is set to release on March 23, 2018.

This year stands important for the Jatt's career as he has several star-studded and important movies lined up. Before the release of Rangroot, Diljit will don the funny hat in Welcome to New York. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh in the lead.

Although the first half has two completely different genres of movies releasing, Diljit has been working extremely hard to nail the character of Sandeep Singh, hockey legend and one of India's greatest drag-flickers, for the film 'Soorma'. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

Looks like we'll have a lot more of Diljit this year and well, no one's complaining!