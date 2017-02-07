- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
Sajid Javid says John Bercow does not speak for the Government after Donald Trump comments
UK Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid has insisted Donald Trump is welcome to visit the country, despite House of Commons Speaker John Bercow labelling the US president racist and sexist. Javid insisted that Bercow does not speak for the government and that it doesnt matter who the president is, we want to work with that person. The Speaker came come under fire for his statements, where he also claimed he plans to block Trump from making a speech in the Commons.
