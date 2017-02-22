What goals does Zlatan Ibrahimovic have from the second leg fixture of the Europa League round of 32 match between Saint-Etienne and Manchester United on Wednesday? The Red Devils, thanks to an impressive hat-trick from the lanky forward, has the 3-0 advantage going into the game.

Good news for Manchester United fans is that Ibrahimovic doesn't seem to stop scoring at the moment. After the hat-trick against the French side last week, Ibrahimovic helped the Red Devils once more in recording a late 2-1 win over Blackburn in their FA Cup match last weekend.

What now as Ibrahimovic, the former PSG star, makes a return to France on Wednesday?

A lot of United stars -- from Luke Shaw to Matteo Darmian and from Ander Herrera (suspension) to Phil Jones (hamstring knock) have missed out on the trip to France, but the biggest name to miss the game again is Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, who is possibly heading to China by the start of next season, will now miss five games for Man Utd on the trot.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, is available yet again. But will Jose Mourinho field him in the match or prefer to rest him ahead of United's EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday?

While that remains to be seen, the pressure, in every possible way, is on the home side on Wednesday. "We have a huge but not insurmountable handicap. We will play in another big atmosphere. The stadium will be full," mentioned Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier to the BBC.

"We must respect our public. It is impossible for us not to put out the best team possible for as long as there remains hope of qualification. In a game, anything can happen."

Match schedule

Date: February 22

Time: 5pm GMT (10:30pm IST, 12pm EST)

Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, France

Where to watch live

India: TV: Ten 2, Ten 1 HD. Live streaming: Ten Sports live.

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport live.

USA: TV: ESPN Deportes, Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Sports Go, Watch ESPN.

France: TV: beIN Sports 1.

Live streaming (subscription needed): MUTV.

Live score: Twitter.