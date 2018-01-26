Sainika, the first song from Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya (NPS), has been received well by the music lovers. The track has crossed 1.5 Million real-time views on YouTube in less than 10 hours.

Bollywood musician duo Vishal & Shekhar has composed music for the first song Sainika. Ramajogayya Sastry has written the lyrics for this track of Naa Peru Surya, which has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani. The soundtrack has meaningful lyrics and foot-tapping music and soothing voice, which are sure to keep the music lovers in repeat mode.

Aditya Music released the track on its YouTube Channel. In 10 hours, the song has registered 1.5 million views, 77,000 likes and 6,097 comments, most of which are the positive response to the song. Written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya is an action thriller and stylish star Allu Arjun is seen as a soldier. The song Sainika talks about the greatness and sacrifice of the soldiers for the country.

The lyrical video of the song Sainika was unveiled as a tribute to all Indian soldiers on India's 69th Republic Day. Many music lovers took to Twitter to share views on it and felt that this track is a perfect tribute to the soldiers and it should be made an anthem for soldiers. Vishal's voice is sure to give goosebumps to listeners.

VV Vinayak‏ @VVVinayakOnline

Outstanding and powerful lyrics.. .. One of the best dedicated song for all the soldiers #Sainika @ramjowrites #SainikaArrives

Arjun_Mahesh‏ @ArjunMahesh77

#Sainika song from #NSNI can be declared as an anthem for soldiers. Superb lyrics by @ramjowrites sir superbbbb@alluarjun sir

Anwar Dhoni @anwar_dhoni

@VishalDadlani voice gives you goosebumps and this song on #RepublicDay Tribute to #IndianArmy @ShekharRavjiani Welcome back this Duo ✌️ #VishalShekhar #NSNI #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia

ᴠᴀʀᴜɴ ʙᴜɴɴʏ ᴅʜғ‏ @VarunArjun7

Thank you so much @VishalDadlani True patriotic lyrics from @ramjowrites #NSNI #SainikaSong

The music lovers can make this song Sainika their caller tune. What they need to do is dial the following codes: Airtel - 5432116472753 Idea - 5678910173131 BSNL - 56710173131.