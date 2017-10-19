Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal recorded an emphatic victory over Spain's Carolina Marin at the Denmark Open 2017 World Superseries Premier in Odense, Denmark on Wednesday, and seems to be in quite a hot form.

Saina won 22-20, 21-18 in just 46 minutes against the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist in women's badminton.

With the momentum by her stride, the 27-year-old will look to seal yet another comfortable win over Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in her second round match of the tournament, on Thursday October 19.

Also on Wednesday, the likes of Olympics 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth crashed out of the tournament.

Saina, ranked 12 in the world currently, has faced Jindapol just once in her career so far and that match has resulted in a win for the Indian shuttler. This time too, Saina will be keen to record another win over her No 15-ranked opponent and hope to gift her fans yet another Diwali gift.

Earlier in the day, Saina posted a photo wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. She looked resplendent in the sari!

Wish u all a very Happy Diwali ???? pic.twitter.com/lATZxiXlKH — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 19, 2017

Just ahead of Saina's match against Jindapol on Thursday, India's Kidambi Srikanth will be in action against South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-jin.

Saina Nehwal vs Nitchaon Jindapol

Date : October 19

: October 19 Time : Around 11:30 pm IST approx

: Around 11:30 pm IST approx Venue: Odense Sports Park

Where to watch live

TV channel

Star Sports 1/HD (India)

Live stream

Hotstar (India)

Live scores

HERE