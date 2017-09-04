Saina Nehwal and Pullela Gopichand have let bygones be bygones as the London Olympic bronze medallist has once again started training at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

Saina had stopped training at the Gopichand-run academy in 2014 as she had reportedly felt her training "was not upto the mark". The former world number one shuttler then moved to Bengaluru, to train under Vimal Kumar, who was one of the chief coaches of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

"The training which I got [under Gopichand] was not up to the mark. We discussed on my game but whatever we applied on the court did not work out for me. My game required something different, something else," Saina had told in 2015, according to the Press Trust of India.

Saina is keen on staying in Hyderabad now and will continue training under Gopichand, who was key to her bronze medal winning-campaign at the London Games, according to the Times of India.

How the hatchet was burried

Notably, Saina and Gopichand were reportedly not even in talking terms when the former was training in Bengaluru. However, it has come to light that the 28-year-old resumed conversations with her then former coach in Glasgow during the BWF World Championships last month.

Saina, who finished with a Bronze at the world meet, reportedly was impressed with PV Sindhu, who went on to win a Bronze after finishing second best in a marathon 110-minute final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

The Hyderabad shuttler, who had watched the final from the stadium, had walked up to Gopichand and praised the final match, saying she had "ran out of fuel" after watching the thriller.

Too much pressure on Gopichand?

It will be interesting to see how Gopichand handles the additional pressure of focusing on Saina as he already has a lot on his plate. The master tactician has been grooming the likes of Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth among others at his academy in Hyderabad.