Saimdang: Light's Diary, also known as Saimdang: The Herstory, will be back with episode 9 this Wednesday, February 22, at 10pm KST on SBS. It is likely to begin by featuring a reunion between Whieumdang Choi and the title character.

The female protagonist could be really happy to meet the person who accompanied her to Unpyeong and saved her life. She does not know that Whieumdang Choi is a trouble maker and that she was the reason for her break-up with Lee Gyum.

Similarly, the male lead does not even recognise the girl whom he met during his younger days. He is just worried about his former lover who is struggling to support her family financially and he tries to help her in many ways. It provokes the female antagonist to move against them.

Although Oh Yoon-ah's character has already settled in life with two children, she still plans to win back the aristocrat-cum-painter. So she will try her best to split the onscreen couple with the help of her husband Min Chi-hyung.

In episode 9 of the Korean mini-series, Whieumdang Choi will indirectly provoke her husband against Shin Saimdang. During the mothers' club meeting, she will ask her rival to draw something depicting Unpyeong. The upcoming episode will also feature Hyun Ryoung's first day in Jungbu School and his rivalry with Min Chi-hyung's son.

For Han Sang-hyun and Seo Ji-yoon, it will be challenging to continue their search on Ahnkyun's Keumkangsando. Professor Min Jung-hak has already assigned two of his students to keep a track on them and they may find the new hideout of Lee Young-ae's character.

Click here to watch Saimdang tonight at 10pm Korean time on SBS. Episode 7 will also be available online here for K-drama fans across the globe.