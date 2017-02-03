Saimdang: Light's Diary, a Korean series which is also known as Saimdang: Her Story, will be back with episode 5 next Wednesday, February 8, at 10pm KST on SBS. The historical drama will continue to follow the on-screen couple, Lee Gyum and Shin Saimdang.

In episode 4, the period drama focused on Whieumdang Choi's evil moves and featured the female lead's wedding with Lee Won-soo. It also portrayed King Joongjong as the male antagonist and showcased the demise of Shin Myung-hwa.

The sequel began by following the female lead on her trip to Unpyeongsa along with Yoon Ye-joo's character. Upon reaching there, they witnessed the slaughtering of slaves by officials. The reason for the massacre was a painting that had the king's poem written on it.

When King Joongjong came to know that his poem had been leaked and people were reciting it, he urged his commandant to kill all the scholars who received his poems. He even told official to slay the on-screen couple if they refuse to call off the wedding. So, Park Hye-soo's character was forced to marry another man to protect her lover.

Elsewhere, the female antagonist left clues for Unpyeongsa officials to identify the eyewitness of mass murder. Although they came to know that it was Shin Myung-hwa's daughter, they could not harm her.

After getting clues from Saimdang's diary about Ahnkyun's Keumkangsando, Seo Ji-yoon and Han Sang-hyun rushed to Ojukhean's wall. But they were disappointed to find out that it had been moved out from there.

Elsewhere, Kim Jung-hee became sceptical about her daughter-in-law's relationship with Yang Se-jong's character. She asked the former university lecturer to drop her research. Will she be able to convince her?

Watch Saimdang episode 5 next Wednesday at 10pm KST to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the first four episodes of the Korean mini-series online here.

The promo for the upcoming episode revolves around the lives of Lee Gyum and his lover. It shows Whieumdang Choi getting excited to hear about her secret crush and King Joongjong urging the male protagonist to keep an eye on Min Chi-hyung and Sam Jung-seung.

Watch the official trailer for the period drama below: