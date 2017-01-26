Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is also known as Saimdang: The Herstory, will be premiered this Thursday, January 26, at 10pm KST on SBS. It will introduce Dae Jang Geum star Lee Young-ae as the lead protagonist.

The 47-year-old actress will be portraying twin roles in the historical drama and narrating the life history of a philosopher cum calligrapher named Shin Saimdang through the eyes of a modern-day historian called Seo Ji-yoon.

While going through the history of Joseon era, the university lecturer discovers the personal diary of a historical figure and it leads her to a mysterious portrait. The plot revolves around her struggles to re-discover the popular artist and her extraordinary life.

Other cast members of the Korean mini-series include Song Seung-heon as a painter cum aristocrat named Lee Gyum, Oh Yoon-ah as Whieumdang Choi, Choi Chul-ho as Min Chi-hyung, Choi Jong-hwan as King Joongjong, Yoon Suk-hwa as Queen Dangyeong, Yang Se-jeong as Han Sang-hyun and Kim Hae-sook as Kim Jung-hee.

The Korean mini-series, which is written by Park Eun-ryung and directed by Yoon Sang-ho, will be aired in the time-slot of Lee Min Ho starrer period drama The Legend Of The Blue Sea. It is expected to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with several thrilling plot twists.

Meanwhile, the show might garner impressive television ratings and attract large number of international audience mainly because historical dramas are quiet popular among TV lovers world-wide.

Click here to watch Saimdang episode 1 tonight at 10pm Korean time on SBS. The premiere episode will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Check out the official trailer for the mini-series below: