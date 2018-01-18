Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful as she walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

With utmost elegance, the actress definitely looked pretty and we are totally crushing over the bride. Incidentally, Kareena will be seen playing a bride in her next film, Veere Di Wedding.

Look at these beautiful pictures and videos as she nailed the look in a peach lehenga.

A post shared by Chronicles Of Fashion (@chronicles_of_fashion) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:28pm PST

A post shared by @KareenaKapoorArab1 (@kareenakapoorarab) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:31pm PST

Meanwhile, Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, recently lost his cool during a media interaction when he was asked about Kareena's so-called "comeback film".

He was quoted by PTI as saying: "Had you asked this question to her, she would have probably thrown something at you, like a shoe, maybe. As according to her, she has always been around."

A post shared by ??✨SAMA AL-SAQAA ✨?? (@kareenabebo_fans) on Jan 17, 2018 at 10:57am PST

Kareena had in November last year walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Nairobi wearing a nude lehenga which was all about the modern bride.

And according to the Mid-Day report on Thursday, Anamika Khanna is all set to bring Kareena to the upcoming fashion week with her collection Reinventing Nudes.

"For this one, it's simple, it's Kareena Kapoor. She's the face of the brand," the designer said.

The fashion gala is slated to run from January 31 to February 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's adorable baby Taimur is breaking the Internet with his viral picture and video. One picture doing rounds has Kareena kissing Taimur with Saif Ali Khan and the video is from a kids' party where Taimur can be seen dancing.

Check them out:

A post shared by Bollywood ???? (@bollywoodkidss) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:34pm PST

A post shared by SRK BEBO 100M (@srkibebo) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:34am PST

And we can't get enough of him. What do you think?