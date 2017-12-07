Saif Ali Khan has won hearts with the recently released trailer of Kaalakaandi. The hunk will be playing the lead role in the dark comedy and he has done a brilliant job in the trailer.

But the hype around the movie did not last long due to the delay in its release date. After being postponed to January 12 next year, speculations are rife that the movie will get delayed even further.

Saif Ali Khan hinted at Padmavati for the delay in Kaalakaandi release date. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati features Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

"If Padmavati comes in, we will think of shifting our release date. I hope we don't have to do that. Kaalakaandi is a film I am proud of," Saif told Mid Day.

He, then, said that he won't mind if Padmavati and Kaalakaandi release on the same day. "It would have been nice to see Kaalakaandi releasing with Padmavati, as it shows that we have a film industry, which makes different kinds of movies."

"Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it's a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration," Saif added.

Well, we appreciate that Saif is confident about his film, but releasing it along with Padmavati is not a good idea. Don't you think Saif should check with his producers about its release?

Since the trailer of Kaalakaandi is out, the movie is going to grab attention for sure for its content. The film seems to be all about sex, drugs and action laced with some light humour reminding you of Delhi Belly.

Although one cannot predict the storyline by watching just the trailer, it certainly generated curiosity.

Saif's unique look and his performance in the movie's trailer are just to the point. Directed by Akshat Verma, Kaalakaandi is a dark comedy starring Saif, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Watch the trailer here: