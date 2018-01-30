The girl gang Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others have flown to the picturesque Goa to celebrate Amrita Arora's 40th birthday on January 31. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan also accompanied the gang.

And it looks like the pre-birthday celebration has already begun and the birthday girl is having a ball with her favourite ladies and husband Shakeel Ladak.

They all posed for a group picture before flying to the city of Goa in their private jet and not to mention that the ladies were at their stylish best. Saif Ali Khan, who has always been the ladies' man, was surrounded by girls, girls and girls as seen in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below from their exotic resort:

#herewecome?#amu’s40th#goa#friendshipgoals?❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:27am PST

Goaaaahhhh ?☀️ A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:25am PST

Saif and Kareena seem to be having a gala time during the pre-birthday celebration. But where is their 1-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, we wonder. Maybe they left their bundle of joy with his nanny who is always spotted taking care of the little munchkin. Kareena, however, has enrolled Taimur in a kids fitness centre in Mumbai in order to help him stay fit and grow physically strong.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl was seen enjoying herself to the fullest. She was seen cuddling with her husband at the resort.

In one of the videos in her Instagram story section, Amrita was seen twinning and shaking a leg with her sister Malaika Arora Khan. The two sisters are undoubtedly one of the hottest sister-duo in the tinsel town.

Karisma was also seen chilling with her girl squad.

And while the celebration is in full swing, they are expected to treat their fans with more of their exotic pictures of the celebration.