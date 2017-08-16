The "Nawab" of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan turns 47 today. The actor started his career in 1993 with Yash Chopra's "Parampara."

It's been 24 years since then and there has been no turning back for the actor. Saif's journey has been incredible so far and he has proved his versatility as an actor in the roles he has chosen to do.

Let's take a look at some of the best roles he played on-screen:

Dil Chahta Hai

One of the most memorable performances of Saif Ali Khan till date is obviously as Sameer Mulchandani in Dil Chahta Hai.

The role was that of an innocent happy-go-lucky guy and the way he portrayed it was loved by all.

He received accolades for the role including the Filmfare award for Best Actor in a Comic Role.

The hit film also starred Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Omkara

Saif proved his versatility as an actor with a jaw-dropping performance in Omkara as Langda Tyagi — Tiago from Othello, the Shakespeare play on which the film was based. Till date, the performance is one of his best. Though the film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vivek Oberoi, Saif's act stood out. For the dark and intense role, Saif bagged the Filmfare award that year for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum — the romantic-comedy believed to be based on Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan-starrer When Harry Met Sally — proved to one of the most successful films in Saif's career. His turn as Karan was loved not only by the audience but also by the critics. He won the National film award for Best Actor for Hum Tum. The movie starred Rani Mukerji opposite Saif and they shared a sizzling chemistry.

Parineeta

Saif Ali Khan's role in Parineeta was quite different from his previous ones. The film was set in the 1960s' Kolkata and therefore the look and treatment of the characters were done accordingly. It was definitely a unique role for Saif. While he played Shekar, Vidya Balan played Lolita in a retelling of the story of a lifelong romance between apparently star-crossed lovers written by Sharatchandra Chattopadhyay. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Kurbaan

Saif Ali Khan has been loved as the boy-next-door in many films, but that never stopped him from trying out different roles. In Kurbaan, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, he played the role of a terrorist named Ehsaan Khan/Khalid.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

The charming Rohit in the hit Kal Ho Na Ho is one of the most memorable works of the Nawab. Though the film also starred Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta, Saif's performance was praised by many and he ended up winning the Filmfare for the Best Supporting Actor. It proved to be one of the most successful movies of his career, for which he also received Zee Cine, IIFA and Star Screen awards as the Best Supporting Actor.

Ek Haasina Thi

Saif Ali Khan's role in Ek Haasina Thi was that of a charming yet mysterious businessman. Saif's character, Karan Singh Rathod, is sly and mean. The way he played the character and his performance in the film were both applauded.

Being Cyrus

In Being Cyrus, Saif played the role of one Cyrus Mistry, who is interested in pottery and seems to be pretty normal. But the movie slowly reveals his real intentions. The charming yet dangerous character played by Saif was critically acclaimed. The offbeat psychological thriller also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Dimple Kapadia.

Love Aaj Kal



Saif Ali Khan played two different characters in the romantic-comedy-drama Love Aaj Kal. The love story of two different generations is shown simultaneously in the film. Saif plays Jaivardhan Singh (Jai), who is a modern-age guy, and also the younger Veer Singh, who tells his love story to convince Jai to not to let Meera (Deepika Padukone) go. The character of the older Veer Singh is played by Rishi Kapoor. Saif was praised for presenting both characters in very different ways.

Cocktail



Saif played the a romantic-at-heart guy named Gautam in Cocktail. Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty played his love interests. The Casanova yet lovable character was loved by the audience.