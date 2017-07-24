Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are two of the most popular B-Town mommies. However, looks like the former has taken over the Bachchan bahu's popularity.

It has been reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena may replace Aishwarya and her hubby Abhishek Bachchan as brand ambassadors of some domestic appliance product. The brand was considering renewing Abhishek and his wife's contract but later decided to have Saif and Kareena as the brand ambassadors, according to Catch News.

The marketing team of the brand felt that Kareena and Saif have been in news these days and thus, they want to replace the Bachchans with them, the report added.

While Bebo has been grabbing eyeballs for her gym pictures, Saif is making headlines for his remarks on nepotism. After making some "funny" comments on nepotism at IIFA 2017 ceremony, Saif had come up with an open letter on the same issue.

In the letter, Saif had compared star kids with race horses, following which Kangana Ranaut issued another open letter, slamming the actor's stand. The debate around nepotism has been going on ever since Kangana had called Karan Johar "the flag-bearer of nepotism" at Koffee With Karan.

On the other side, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been off from the limelight for quite some time. In such a scenario, when Saif and Kareena have been making headlines, it is obvious for brands to try to cash in on their current popularity.