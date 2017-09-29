Saif Ali Khan, who is currently on a promotional spree of his upcoming film Chef, was definitely not in a good mood when a scribe asked him a question about his 9-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

It took place when the 47-year-old actor recently visited New Delhi to promote his film along with its leading lady Padmapriya Janakiraman and director Raja Krishna Menon.

During the media interaction, everything was going quite smoothly until a journalist stood up and asked Saif Ali Khan whether he missed his son Taimur when he was away from home shooting with 13-year-old Svar Kamble who plays the actor's son in the film.

The question, however, didn't go down well with Saif who looked both amused and surprised. The actor, shot back requesting the journalist to ask more sensible questions.

"You know Taimur is just 8-months old right and my onscreen son (Svar Kamble) is like 13-years old. It's not like after seeing other people's children I realise that I am also a father of a child. I always have my kids' memories at the back of my mind. I keep watching him all the time and he is my son. So I am not confused in that part," an amused Saif said.

"Aapke bacche hai. Tum to abhi jawan ho yaar, kyu puch rahe ho ye sab. Koi dhang ka sawaal pucho apne hisab se. (You have kids...You are young, and you already know how it is... Please come up with some sensible questions.) I always keep thinking about my child and its not related to anyone whatsoever," Saif told the journalist while trying to keep his composure.

Watch the video here:

Saif's son Taimur started making headlines even before he could step into this world. Hours after his birth, his parents, Kareena and Saif were trolled mercilessly for naming their son after the 14th century Mongol invader Timur.

On a related note, the doting parents Saif and Kareena never leave their son alone even if they are busy with their hectic schedules. Taimur has already become a favorite of the shutterbugs and is often spotted with his mom Kareena during their family get-togethers.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is looking to bounce back into his game with Chef and tick a hit to his name after his several debacles like Happy Ending, Humshakals, Bullett Raja and this year's Rangoon.

Chef is an official remake of Jon Favreau's American comedy drama Chef (2014) which revolves around the life of a professional chef who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant to launch a food truck with his friend and son. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.