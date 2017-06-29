Saif Ali Khan was all over the news on Tuesday, June 27, for being slammed by his former wife Amrita Singh over his irresponsible comment on daughter Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

Now, the 46-year-old actor has clarified saying that contrary to the media report, he and Amrita are on the same page regarding Sara's decision to enter films. Calling the report baseless, the Nawab of Pataudi told PTI: "Amrita and I are on the same page as far as Sara and her acting debut is concerned. We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara's acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail."

When Amrita slammed Saif for his 'irresponsible' comment on daughter Sara's Bollywood debut

Saif further said that he was upset to read such false stories. "I am looking forward to Sara's debut with a mix of excitement, anxiety and nervousness like any other father would. It's sad to see an increasing lack of accountability and responsible reporting these days," he said.

The rumours started doing the rounds after Saif said in an interview that he was nervous and sceptical about his daughter choosing acting as a career. "It's not the life any parent would want for their children," he had said.

But, later in IIFA press conference, he made a contradicting statement when asked about Sara's debut by saying that he was very thrilled and excited about Sara's debut and that he loves her and supports her decision.

Meanwhile, Sara has signed Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The shooting of the film will start soon.