Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar have worked together in the past in movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, thus, fans were excited to see them together as co-hosts at IIFA 2017. However, the recent buzz is that Saif is miffed with KJo because the latter stole the nawab's thunder on stage.

An actor, who was present at the show, told DNA: "Initially, Saif and Karan got along very well. They had rehearsed their lines, skits and acts. Saif is very particular about their lines together on stage. He wanted their on-stage time to be equally divided with an equal number of jokes, punchlines, etc."

"On stage, Saif suddenly found Karan changing the lines. He took it in his stride for a while, but his resentment at being upstaged couldn't be concealed," the actor added.

Saif and Karan have shared a cordial relationship over the years and it is mainly because of Kareena Kapoor Khan. In fact, there had been reports that Bebo wanted Saif's daughter to be launched by Karan in Bollywood, but the Rangoon actor was against it. Saif didn't want her daughter to be the next Alia Bhatt.

Will Kareena be stuck between her husband and Karan if Saif remains upset with the filmmaker? We hope it doesn't get worse like Kajol and KJo's relationship. Remember the duo who were once BFFs don't even look at each other now and the reason is Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn.

Coming back to Saif and Karan's situation, DNA reported that Saif, who is not very skilled at hiding his feelings, spoke to his friends from the film fraternity about what happened with Karan on stage. The buzz is that Saif's grievances reached Karan's ears.

A source close to Karan said: "It's not clear how this happened, because the hosts always read from the teleprompter. Karan is so comfortable on stage, so he may have said some spontaneous things to improvise, which may have disturbed his co-host. But I doubt he did that to steal Saif's thunder."