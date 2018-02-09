Director VV Vinayak's Telugu movie Inttelligent (Intelligent) starring Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has received positive reivew and good rating from the audiences around the world.

Inttelligent is an action movie with good dose of romance and comedy to woo all sections of audience. Akula Shiva has written the story, while VV Vinayak penned the screenplay for the film, which has been produced by C Kalyan under the banner CK Entertainments. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.10 hours.

Inttelligent movie story:The film is based on real-life incidents that took place at Kukatpally in Hyderabad in 2014. It revolves around the story of a young man named Teja (Sai Dharam Tej), who is a software engineer with a successful career. The movie is all about how he dethrones the villain through his intelligent schemes.

Analysis: Inttelligent has nothing new or unique subject to offer to the film goers, but VV Vinayak has made it entertaining, by adding some commercial elements and interesting twists and turns, say the audiences.

Performances: Sai Dharam Tej has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of the movie Inttelligent. Lavanya Tripathi has done justice to her role and her glamour and chemistry with the hero are assets of the film. Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, Dev Gill, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Prudhvi Raj, Vidyullekha and Thagubothu Ramesh have done their jobs well, say the audiences.

Technical: Inttelligent has good production values and S Thaman's songs and background score, SV Vishweshwar's beautiful picturisation, punch dialogues and amazing the choreography of action and dance, say the audience.

Inttelligent movie review live update: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audiences' response below:

