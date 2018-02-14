Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Bhoomi, is back as a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14).

Besides the first look, the makers also announced the film's release date – July 27, 2018.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to release on the eve of Sanjay Dutt's birthday: 27 July 2018... Produced by Rahul Mittra... Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia... Presented by Wave Cinemas... Here's Sanju's look from the movie."

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to release on the eve of Sanjay Dutt's birthday: 27 July 2018... Produced by Rahul Mittra... Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia... Presented by Wave Cinemas... Here's Sanju's look from the movie: pic.twitter.com/xuX0yC7EGC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2018

In the picture, the actor looks intense as he sits on a sofa and looks away from the cameras.

Sanjay also unveiled another image of him from the film on his Twitter handle.

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to hit the screens on 27th July, 2018. Mark the date!

Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave pic.twitter.com/9OvD9QxaLB — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 14, 2018

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also stars Chitrangada Singh, Jimmy Shergill, and Mahie Gill.

It is the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The first film, released in 2011, saw Randeep Hooda essaying the negative role while Irrfan Khan was roped in for the next one. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will see Sanjay essay the negative role.

Earlier, Sanjay has portrayed grey characters in the films like Vaastav (1999), Khalnayak (1993), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Agneepath (2012).

Meanwhile, the first look of the film has created fan frenzy. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

@pawan12Raut: Ab hoga maut ka nach baba gonna rock the theatres on 27th july love u alot baba.. this series is one of my favourite and my lovable actor my baba is on the series ab aayega mazza☘ @DrrrSanket @BeingSalmanKhan @jimmysheirgill

@imPranai: Hurting look #SahebBiwiAurGangster3

@richisinha: Can't wait #sanjaydutt #Lovely

@itulsidasgupta: deadly look