SAG awards: Emma Stone calls for action and unity to speak up against injustice Close
Politics has taken centre stage once again and this time at the SAG awards 2016 as several Hollywood stars have slammed US President Donald Trump for his extreme vetting measures and ban on refugees. Emma Stone, who won the best actress award on 29 January for La La Land, said she hoped that people would fight for what is right and what is human.
