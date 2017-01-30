The winners of the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, popular as SAG Awards, have been announced and this year Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, the cast of Hidden Figures, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis among others took home the major trophies.

Surprisingly, Manchester by the Sea, which received four nominations, failed to bag even a single award. In the theatrical motion picture list, Fences took home two trophies, while La La Land won one award in the best actress category.

In the television program category, The Crown won two awards in the best actor and actress category, while Stranger Things won best cast in a TV drama series category.

Check out the complete winners list below:

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

LILY TOMLIN

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson – FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: EMMA STONE / Mia – LA LA LAND (Lionsgate)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – MOONLIGHT (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – ALL THE WAY (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark – THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill – THE CROWN (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – THE CROWN (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – SHAMELESS (Showtime)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – VEEP (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven

CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler

JOE CHREST / Ted Wheeler

NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper

CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers

JOE KEERY / Steve Harrington

GATEN MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson

CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair

MATTHEW MODINE / Dr. Martin Brenner

ROB MORGAN / Officer Powell

JOHN PAUL REYNOLDS / Officer Callahan

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers

NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers

MARK STEGER / The Monster

FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren

ALAN AISENBERG / Baxter "Gerber" Bayley

DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson

BLAIR BROWN / Judy King

JACKIE CRUZ / Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales

LEA DeLARIA / Big Boo

BETH DOVER / Linda Ferguson

KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso

ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano

LAURA GOMEZ / Blanca Flores

DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos

MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Sam Healy

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE / Desi Piscatella

VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson

JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice

SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza

NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols

TARYN MANNING / Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett

JAMES McMENAMIN / Charlie "Donuts" Coates

ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Cindy "Black Cindy" Hayes

KATE MULGREW / Galina "Red" Reznikov

EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor

MATT PETERS / Joel Luschek

LORI PETTY / Lolly Whitehill

JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz

DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara "Daya" Diaz

LAURA PREPON / Alex Vause

JOLENE PURDY / Stephanie Hapakuka

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz

NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo

ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina Murphy

TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman

CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Erica "Yoga" Jones

DALE SOULES / Frieda Berlin

YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello

LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco

SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: HACKSAW RIDGE (Lionsgate)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: GAME OF THRONES (HBO)