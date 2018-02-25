Tributes to Sridevi Close
The sudden demise of Padma Shri awardee and Bollywood veteran star Sridevi, who recaptured millions of hearts by playing Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, has left India shocked. Several stars from all over the world have started pouring their hearts out on social media while expressing condolences.

One among Sridevi's millions of admirers is actor Kamal Haasan, who mourned the loss of his friend. Sridevi had co-starred with Kamal Haasan in films like Sadma, Moondru Mudichu, Nirakudam and Guru.

Hassan shared insights from his days alongside Sridevi in Sadma and wrote how he is now being haunted by the lullaby from the film. Hassan also recalled the magnificence of the 54-year-old as an adolescent teenager and said her stardom was well-deserved.

"Sadma's lullaby haunts me now," grieved Hassan as he revisited the happy moments spent with Sridevi. "Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her....We'll miss her," the actor wrote in his tweet.

The South Indian actress, who carved her name in the history of Bollywood was just four when her acting career began with Moondru Mudichu in 1976 — alongside Kamal Haasan and veteran actor Rajnikanth.

Sridevi and Hassan worked together in many Tamil and Hindi films. Haasan was honored with a National Award for one such movie: Moondram Pirai. Sadma was the remake of Moondram Pirai.

A few other films in which Haasan and Sridevi shared the big screen are 16 Vayathinile and Guru.

Sridevi-English Vinglish
India's first female superstar Sridevi passed away due to cardiac arrest in Dubai late last night. [Representational Image]Wikimedia Commons

One of India's finest classical dancers, Sridevi rose to fame in the 1980s and was known to be the highest-paid star then. Besides with her performance in serious movies, she also was a part of Bollywood movies like Mr India and Chaalbaaz, which are still admired by filmgoers.

Haasan also stressed on the last time he met Sridevi on the red carpet of an award show in Mumbai, where they spent a jolly time together.

