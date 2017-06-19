The London Mayor added that additional police officers will be in place at mosques and other places of worship across all London boroughs. One person was left dead, and ten more injured, after a van ploughed into a crowd outside of a mosque in North London in the early hours of June 19.
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to be calm but vigilant after Finsbury Park mosque attack
- June 19, 2017 18:14 IST
