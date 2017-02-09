Sadiq Khan promises to fight for London and pokes fun at Donald Trump

At a gathering of London businesses at the London Transport Museum on 8 February, London Mayor Sadiq Khan poked fun at US President Donald Trump and the use of alternative facts. Khan also joked about the attendance of the gathering, referencing the Trump administration claims that up to 1.5 million people were at his inauguration, when actually there were far fewer. The speech also had a serious tone as well, as the London Mayor promised to fight for businesses in London so that they can still have access to the Single Market and the best talent from around the world.