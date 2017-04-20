As the chorus grows for punishment of people whose thrashing in Alwar, Rajasthan, led to the death of Haryana resident Pehlu Khan earlier this month, a self-styled cow vigilante named Sadhvi Kamal 'Didi' has called them 'today's Bhagat Singh.'

Khan and some other men were transporting cows from Rajasthan when they were stopped and thrashed by cow vigilantes. He died later, and members of his family — especially his uncle — threatened to commit suicide if justice was not done and the culprits went unpunished in the case.

'Today's Bhagat Singh'

Sadhvi Kamal, who is often referred to as 'Didi' by her followers, reportedly met Vipin Yadav, the prime accused in the case, on Monday and reassured them. She also praised them, saying: "Ye Bhagat Singh, [Chandrashekhar] Azad, Sukhdev, ye hain, ye log. Inhone koi bhi galat nahi kiya, kisi prakar ka galat nahi karke gaye. (These people are Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Sukhdev of today. They did not do anything wrong)."

Yadav, all of 19 years old, had been taken for medical examination when this meeting happened. Video of the meeting, which has since surfaced and gone viral, shows the police standing around as Sadhvi Kamal Didi meets Yadav and others and talks to them.