SA Chandrasekhar's recent reported comments that his son Vijay would not enter politics may not be true, after all. It has been revealed that his comments were perhaps misinterpreted by a section of the media.

Speaking to Behindwoods, SA Chandrasekhar has clarified that he never made any statement about Vijay's lack of interest to enter politics. "I initially had an idea to enter politics, but today, politics has become dirty and I have made up my mind not to step into it. That was my statement, and it had nothing to do with Vijay, and I am not sure what his plans are," the website quotes SA Chandrasekhar as saying.

In the past, the actor had expressed a desire to serve people in a bigger way, and entering politics would help him reach out to the masses. He had also taken a stand on the issues related to Tamil Nadu fishermen and had slammed the DMK and Congress governments during his public meetings.

It may be also recalled that Vijay's fanclub Makkal Iyakkam had supported the AIADMK to come to power in 2011. What followed next continues to remain a mystery after Ilayathalapathy's film Thalaiva was reportedly targeted by the Jayalalithaa government.

His Thalaivaa was unofficially banned in Tamil Nadu after the exhibitors refused to screen the film saying that they received bomb threats. It was rumoured among political circles that the ruling government snubbed the actor to curtail his political ambitions.

This experience had a huge impact on him and made him change his mind about joining politics, the recent rumours had added. With SA Chandrasekhar now clarifying the reports, the actor's fans would now hope that he would take a plunge into politics some time soon.

Vijay is currently working on his 61st movie, which is written and directed by Atlee Kumar. The action thriller, which stars Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the female lead roles, is currently being shot at a brisk pace.