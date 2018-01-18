Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has managed to bring smiles on our faces with his birthday wish for old friend Vinod Kambli on Thursday January 18.

The Master Blaster and Kambli still remains an integral part of the history of Indian cricket. Their 664 run partnership during a school match in Mumbai in 1988, still remains one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. The bonhomie continued for several years.

But then, Tendulkar entered into a league of his own while Kambli slowly started fading.

Sachin's 2018 birthday wish for Vinod Kambli

Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli349. pic.twitter.com/wOLRyfpqck — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2018

Translation in English: May you live a thousand years and let there be thousand days in a year!

There presumably was no communication between the two and Kambli, who turned 46 today, had criticised Tendulkar on a TV show for not being beside him during his life's rough phase.

Thereafter, for those comments, Kambli was reportedly barred from attending Tendulkar's farewell Test match in 2013.

However, in 2017, during a book launch event, Tendulkar and Kambli were seen together after ages, thanks to a selfie. The photo was one of the most shared pics of the year on social media.

To all my dearest friends.This is mine and Master Blaster's first ever Selfie Taken?? pic.twitter.com/Ji3frNfyOr — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 24, 2017

Woh kwaboh ke din woh kitaboh ke din sawwalo ki ratein jawaabo ke din yehi saath khele huehey hum jawan.Salamat rahey Dostana Hamara??? pic.twitter.com/IF6XYEJKuK — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 24, 2017

The beautiful words in Hindi from Kambli means in short: "Let our evergreen friendship continue forever!"

Kambli is also being fed a cake on his birthday by Tendulkar. The video is possibly one of the most heartwarming moments we have come across this day!