Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar today (December 7) launched his mobile game "Sachin Saga Cricket Champions" in Bengaluru.

JetSynthesys, a leading digital entertainment and gaming company has developed this game. Tendulkar unveiled the game along with Kris Gopalakrishnan, Non-Executive Chairman, JetSynthesys and Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

"Sachin Saga Cricket Champions" is the official mobile gaming app of the cricketing God himself. The game aims to bring to life, the Legends' cricketing style and iconic matches to every Indian. Through this game, the player gets a chance to step into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar and relive his innings from some of the most memorable matches he has played for the country.

The game went live on Thursday. It creates a larger than life virtual cricketing experience on a mobile device. Through the technology embedded in the game, the players for the first time can experience real-time shadows and motion captures in a mobile game without hampering the game's performance.

Commenting on the launch of his game, Tendulkar said, "With Sachin Saga, the aim is to bring cricket fans together and enable each one of them to experience my journey through this game. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is a game that also has a lot of trivia and fun in addition to being competitive and challenging."

He further added, "I wanted to ensure that everyone got a chance to play this game, no matter what phone they had, hence our team has really worked hard to bring this game to every mobile device. I really hope the game helps cricket enthusiasts to become champions in the digital games arena with their talent and my experience"

Talking about this notable milestone Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, "It is delightful to see the response we have received through the pre-registration from cricket lovers across the country. Our vision through this game, is to give mobile gaming players the opportunity to re-live the magnificent career of a superstar sportsman like Sachin Tendulkar. We are upbeat about our proposition and are hoping that the cricketing universe enjoys the effort we have put in to bring dream to reality on a virtual platform."

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Non-Executive Chairman, JetSynthesys said "Our global game development team at JetSynthesys has leveraged state of the art technology to create an engaging experience for gamers around the world, in a sport that is a religion in India, brought to life with the iconic Sachin Tendulkar".

Unique aspects of the game

A one of its kind game, 'Sachin Saga Cricket Champions' is bound to delight Sachin and cricket fans with its intense and authentic cricket action. With realistic motion capture and cricketing stance of the Little Master, this futuristic game with console quality visuals of the international cricketer, puts the player to face every challenge that the legend overcame to become the God of cricket.

The game brings in real time shadow movements, authentic stadium environments and swift motion quality of fielders plucking the ball out from thin-air. One moment you are facing a legendary leg spinner and the other you are up against a reverse swinging yorker. This game ensures that the followers of the sport experience intense excitement in the middle of the pitch!

Some exclusive features in the game

Legendary Mode

Play as the master blaster himself in his most iconic matches from his past in the same conditions and stadiums as he did. Start the journey of a young 16-year-old Sachin that made him a legend and play his glorious career of 24 years.

Gameplay