Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has promised to meet one of his many ardent fans in the country, Rajudas Rathod, who expressed his love for the cricketer during the ninth episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted popular Indian game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati", aired on Wednesday, October 4.

Rajudas, who won Rs 25,00,000 during the game show, revealed he has been a hardcore fan of Tendulkar ever since he started watching cricket in 1996. The Maharashtra schoolteacher, who earned a lot of praise from Bachchan for his efforts towards helping schoolchildren in his village, also said the biggest goal in his life is to meet Tendulkar.

'Sachin is joy, Sachin is pain'

"From 1996, I have been watching cricket. I have been loving Sachin Tendulkar ever since. I used to go mad whenever Tendulkar scored a ton. However, whenever he gets out on 99, I used to be heartbroken for the next couple of days," Rathod said during the show.

He added: "I used to sit in front of the TV one hour before a match starts. I used to pray for Tendulkar before every match. Sachin is the reason for my joy and my pain."

Rajudas also narrated how his daughter used to interrupt his cricket-watching sessions on television. He added he used to break TV remotes after quarrelling with his girl.

Tendulkar took to Twitter on Thursday, October 5, and revealed he was overjoyed after hearing what Rajudas had spoken about him during the show. The World Cup-winning star also had a word of advise for his fan.

Check it out here