The International Cricket Council (ICC) appointed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as the ambassador for the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on the International Women's Day. The cricket tournament, scheduled to start from June 24, will be held in England and Wales.

"International Women's Day is something really special and when it comes to World Cup, it's a wonderful moment -- the biggest thing a cricketer can hope to play in. And women's participation is very important," Tendulkar said in a video posted by the ICC on Wednesday.

"Women for sport and sport for women goes hand in hand and that is the reason I'm here to extend all my support and above all, enjoy that competitiveness."

Tendulkar, 43, is recognised as the UNICEF and Cricket for Good Ambassador for the ICC tournament. The first match of the eight-nation tournament between the hosts England and India will take place at County Ground in Derby.

India's matches in the tournament

India Women led by skipper Mithali Raj are aiming for the first ever title in the 11th edition of the tournament.

Group fixtures: