The makers of the movie on Sachin Tendulkar, titled, Sachin - A Billion Dreams have released the trailer of the film. The biopic on Sachin will showcase his journey from a little cricket fan to becoming the god of cricket. The trailer of the movie on Sachin shows a glimpse of the same journey.

It is filled with some real life footages that will take you back in time, and is good enough to give you goose bumps. Sachin has his voice-over for the trailer as he narrates what cricket and the nation means to him.

There are some voice-overs from his family members as well, who say the game has always been most important to him, and they accepted that fact. Directed by James Erskine, Sachin – A Billion Dreams appears to be a kind of documentary and not typical Bollywood commercial movie.

Apart from showing the journey of the Master Blaster, the movie will also reveal some of the unknows aspects of Sachin's life. The film is slated to be released on May 26. Watch the trailer of Sachin – A Billion Dreams here: