The last two or three years have been nothing short of a milestone in the life of Indian cricketers. Not only in terms of achieving great results on the field, but also off it. After Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, here comes the big news of yet another India team cricketer tying the knot. Let's welcome Sachin Baby to the Big 'M' club!

Read: Just-married Ishant Sharma released ahead of IPL 2017 | Players retained for IPL 2017.

Many of us may not be aware who the cricketer is as he is not really a frequent member of Team India. Actually, Sachin Baby has not made his India cricket team debut still.

So, why is he so popular? Thanks to his impressive display for his state Ranji team Kerala as well as for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has the highest score of 25 not out in first-class cricket. The 28-year-old ambidextrous Kerala all-rounder got all over the news earlier this year as visuals of him crying surfaced all over the social media during the IPL final.

Chasing a steep target, RCB couldn't defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Baby, who was still on the crease, broke down after he couldn't lead his team to victory in IPL 2016.

More on Sachin Baby

Date of birth: December 18, 1988.

Place of birth: Thodupuzha, Kerala.

IPL 2017 team: Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Style of play: Left handed batsman, right arm off break bowler.

Marriage date: January 5, 2017.

Wife name: Anna Chandy.

Marriage venue: St. Sebastian's Church, Thodupuzha.

Why he is named Sachin: The Kerala cricketer was born a week after Sachin Tendulkar scored a century in his debut first-class cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tendulkar was 15 then. Seeing the master blasters' achievement, Sachin Baby's father PC Baby decided to name his newborn the same.