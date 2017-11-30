Urvashi Sharma and Sachiin Joshi have been blessed with another baby, and this time it is a boy. The happy couple was spotted outside a hospital on Thursday with their newborn.

Urvashi was discharged from hospital on Thursday, and the entire family happily posed for the shutterbugs with the baby, who was born on November 26. Their daughter Samaira was also with them.

Urvashi looked bubbly in a blue dress. Sachiin posed in casuals.

PICS: Sachiin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma spotted with newborn boy as they head home

Sachiin also revealed the name of the newest member of his family. They have named him Shivansh.

"By the grace of God, my wife and our son are healthy. Our family is now complete. We thank our families and friends for their support and blessings. This year has been a landmark both personally and professionally. He looks exactly like his father and has my complexion. I think that's the best combination," Sachiin told a leading daily.

1 / 3





Having made his acting debut in South India, Sachiin later featured in a number of Bollywood films. He is best known for his film with Sunny Leone titled Jackpot.

On the other side, Urvashi is a model-turned-actress who also starred in a few Hindi movies. She and Sachiin tied the knot in February 2012.