Shraddha Kapoor seems to have enjoyed working on her first South Indian movie Saaho. Without much difficulties, she got used to the working culture of Tollywood.

Looking at her latest tweet, it appears like she had a blast sharing screen space with none other than Prabhas, who has acclaimed nation-wide attention with his Baahubali series.

The actress took to Twitter to reveal that she completed the first schedule on Tuesday, October 10. "1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad ❤️ [sic]."

Shraddha will join the shooting later and many scenes involving her are yet to be shot along with the songs, say reports. She had earlier shared her excitement on being part of Saaho when she revealed that Prabhas surprised her with some Hyderabadi delicacies.

The actress is rumoured to be playing a double role in Saaho. "While one is boisterous and performs action stunts, the other is a timid person. Shraddha has also started to learn Telugu for the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil trilingual," a source had told Mid-Day.

Coming to Saaho, over 40 percent of the shooting has been completed and things have gone according to the makers' plans so far. The film will be ready for release in 2018.

Saaho is going to be a Rs 150 crore action extravaganza, which is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and will be dubbed into Malayalam and few other languages.

The Sujeeth-directed movie is said to have three antagonists. Jackie Shroff appears as a suave and cool villain, while Neil Nitin will be seen as a tech-savvy guy. Chunky Pandey's plays a dark character. All the three are grey roles.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod, who turned producers with Prabhas' 2013 hit film Mirchi, are bankrolling Saaho under their banner UV Creations. R Madhi is handling cinematography for the film.